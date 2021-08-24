Taiwan’s president leads way in first domestic vaccine

BEIJING, Aug 23: President Tsai Ing-wen got vaccinated with Taiwan's first domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, giving her personal stamp of approval as the island begins rolling out the shot whose approval critics say has been rushed.

"Today I got my first shot of Taiwan's own Medigen vaccine. Thank you to all our medical workers for making this such a smooth & painless process," she said in a tweet after receiving the jab on a live Facebook stream. "I encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible - vaccines protect you and those around you from COVID-19."

The vaccine has been manufactured by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. and United Biomedical. The Health Ministry authorized its emergency use last month, although clinical trials are yet to be completed. -AFP







