Tuesday, 24 August, 2021, 10:22 PM
Home Foreign News

Taiwan’s president leads way in first domestic vaccine

Published : Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

BEIJING, Aug 23: President Tsai Ing-wen got vaccinated with Taiwan's first domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, giving her personal stamp of approval as the island begins rolling out the shot whose approval critics say has been rushed.
"Today I got my first shot of Taiwan's own Medigen vaccine. Thank you to all our medical workers for making this such a smooth & painless process," she said in a tweet after receiving the jab on a live Facebook stream. "I encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible - vaccines protect you and those around you from COVID-19."
The vaccine has been manufactured by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. and United Biomedical. The Health Ministry authorized its emergency use last month, although clinical trials are yet to be           completed.    -AFP


