Volunteers perform a secondary search during an evacuation effort







Volunteers perform a secondary search during an evacuation effort following a flash flood, as Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall, in Helmetta, New Jersey, on August 22. Devastating floods after record rainfall in the southern US state of Tennessee left 21 people dead. Tennessee was hit Saturday by what meteorologists called historic storms and flooding, dumping as much as 17 inches (38 centimeters) of rain. photo : AFP