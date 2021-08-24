Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 August, 2021, 10:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

The art of the deal: US envoy behind Taliban’s return

Published : Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200

The art of the deal: US envoy behind Taliban’s return

The art of the deal: US envoy behind Taliban’s return

KABUL, Aug 23: If one individual could bring peace to Afghanistan, US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad touted himself as the man for the job. In the end, however, the seasoned diplomat has overseen the demise of the republic he so painstakingly assembled.
The 70-year-old Afghan-American envoy spent years as Washington's point man for talks with the Taliban that paved the way for the deal to see the US end its longest war and exit Afghanistan. That milestone came after more than a year of intense shuttle diplomacy during which Khalilzad visited foreign capitals, attended summits at glitzy hotels, and gave speeches at prestigious think tanks.
The Taliban were ready to discuss a compromise, he assured his audiences. Once a prolific social media voice, Khalilzad has gone silent since the Taliban returned to power following the collapse of the US-backed government in the face of an overwhelming blitzkrieg.
The State Department said last week the envoy remained in Qatar, working the phones in hopes of encouraging a diplomatic settlement. But the deal he had hoped could end the war had actually unleashed disaster.
Husain Haqqani, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, said Khalilzad told successive US presidents eager to withdraw their troops that he had a peace deal, but it was in fact a surrender. "He negotiated poorly, emboldened the Taliban, and pretended that talks would yield a power-sharing agreement even though the Taliban had no intention to share power," Haqqani told AFP.
Khalilzad took control of the US-Afghan portfolio in 2018 after the Trump administration named him a special envoy overseeing negotiations with the Taliban.  The new assignment followed a storied career. Khalilzad had shaped embryonic governments in Afghanistan and Iraq following successive US invasions, gaining a reputation for bringing disparate groups to the table.
Washington's decision to pursue talks followed years of rising violence in Kabul where the Taliban unleashed chaos by sending waves of suicide bombers into the Afghan capital.
Khalilzad secured the release of the Taliban's co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar from Pakistan's custody to kickstart the initiative, with the two sides cobbling together an agreement charting the US withdrawal after nearly two decades of conflict.
During months of negotiations in Qatar, Khalilzad was said to have developed a close rapport with the Taliban delegation. Pictures published online showed the gregarious envoy sharing laughs and smiles with insurgent negotiators, stirring resentment in Afghanistan where the war raged.
But when the US withdrawal deal was finally signed in February 2020 at a lavish ceremony in Doha, Khalilzad had secured mostly nebulous assurances from the Taliban about any future peace.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dubai sets up money-laundering court to combat financial crimes
Taiwan’s president leads way in first domestic vaccine
Suga risks of party revolt after local poll loss
Iraq seeks mediator role in regional summit
First black woman to enter France’s Panthéon
Volunteers perform a secondary search during an evacuation effort
New Delhi opens first ‘smog tower’; expert says ‘absolute waste’
The art of the deal: US envoy behind Taliban’s return


Latest News
Body of missing auto-rickshaw driver recovered
Next step of digital Bangladesh is cashless society: Joy
Momen proposes ‘contract farming’ in South Africa
Ethics in journalism is a must for society development: Hasan
Blast kills 10 at Syria training camp
PM for partnership in investment to contain antimicrobial resistance
One held with beer in Dhaka
Flood may worsen in northern region
Schools, colleges to reopen step by step: Dipu Moni
Child drowns in Manikganj
Most Read News
Six hospitals declared as Dengue-dedicated
Discussion on ‘Bangabandhu’s Education Thought’ held at DU
Actress Eka gets bail in domestic help torture case
Dhaka South City Corporation is conducting works for improvement
Taliban blame US for airport chaos as Afghans face ‘impossible’ race to flee
Timeline: Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan
Roll camera for the femme fatales!
Bashundhara Kings to utilise last chance
S Sudan official lauds BD peacekeepers, suggests deployment of more females
BD to invest in hydro-power projects jointly with Nepal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft