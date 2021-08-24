Video
Arteta under pressure to lead Arsenal out of the wilderness

Published : Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206

LONDON, AUG 23: Arsenal and Mikel Arteta appeared to be the perfect fit but now the Spanish manager is being assailed by fans across the world, including the President of Rwanda, after the Gunners' worst start to a league season in their 118-year history.
The 39-year-old is being targeted by increasingly disenchanted fans who have turned their ire from unpopular American owner Stan Kroenke on to him.
The boos which emanated from the home stands following Chelsea's 2-0 win on Sunday -- Arteta appeared to be the only person not to hear them, declaring afterwards "I see a lot of positives with the crowd and the team today" -- could reach fever pitch by the end of this week.
Arsenal face a tough League Cup clash at in-form Championship side West Brom on Wednesday and then face Premier League champions Manchester City away on Saturday.
Kroenke at least untied the purse strings in the close season despite the Gunners facing a Europe-free campaign after finishing eighth.    -AFP



