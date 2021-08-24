Video
Tuesday, 24 August, 2021
Sports

Four BPL matches to be held tomorrow

Published : Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197

Four matches of the TVS Bangladesh Premier League will be held tomorrow at three separate venues in the city.
On the day, Saif Sporting Club plays against Bangladesh Police Football Club at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS) at 4 pm. The match will be followed by the Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society at the same venue at 6.15 pm.
On the other hand, Arambagh Krira Sangha meet Brothers Union Club at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium while Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra face Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited at Bangladesh Army Stadium. Both the matches kick off at 4 pm.
Saif Sporting Club, who have little chance to stay in the runners-up race, have collected 38 points from 21 matches and they have three more matches in hand to play while Bangladesh Police Football Club collected 25 points from 22 outings.
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, who are in comfortable position in the point table, have 46 points from 22 matches while traditional old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society have secured 22 points playing the same number of outings.              
Relegated Brothers Union Club have seven points from 22 outings while bottom-ranked Arambagh Krira Sangha who also relegated from the league, collected five points from 22 outings.    -BSS


