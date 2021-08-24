Video
Prime Minister presenting Badal Roy's family flat, Tk 25 lakh

Published : Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 443
Sports Reporter

The family of former star booter Badal Roy is to receive a flat house and Taka 2,500,000 as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said Badal's wife Madhuri Roy on Monday.
While going through treatment, this captain of the National football team and Mohammedan died of Liver Cancer on the 22nd of November in 2020.
Madhuri Roy said, "I was informed by the Prime Minister's Office that a flat was allotted to us. We have no more information regarding this. He heard that there would be an allotment of cash as well"
This is not the first time the Sports-friendly Prime Minister is standing beside Badal's family. This former booter was aided by the Prime Minister when he was going through treatment after having a stroke in 2017.
Badal's wife said, "We are grateful to our Prime Minister for her kind support. She did a lot for Badal and our family and we always feel that she looks after us. It is a great honour for us to receive this gift from her."
Apart from Badal Roys' Family, a few more sportspersons of the country are receiving cash awards from the Prime Minister.


