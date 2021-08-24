Video
Sheikh Russel dump Uttar Baridhara 5-1 in BPL

Published : Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 438

Kyrgyzstan midfielder Bakhtiyar of Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra celebrating a score in a match against Uttar Baridhara Club in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday at Bangabandhu National Stadium. photo: BFF

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra Limited returned to winning streak in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football when they dumped Uttar Baridhara Club by 5-1 goals held today at Bangabandhu National Stadium.
In the proceeding, Nigerian midfielder Ugochukwu Obi Moneke and Kyrgyzstan  midfielder Bakhtiyar Duyshobekov struck twice each while Mohammed Rumon Hossain supported them with a lone goal for Sheikh Russel in the one-sided affairs after leading the first half by 4-0 goals. Forward Sumon Reza scored the consolation goal for Uttar Baridhara Club. Midfielder Ugochukwu Obi Moneke opened an account scoring the first goal for  Sheikh Russel in the 24th minute while Bakhtiyar Duyshobekov doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Sheikh Russel in the 33rd minute of the match from a spot kick.
Midfielder Rumon Hossain further widened the team's margin scoring the third goal for Sheikh Russel in the 35th minute of the match while Bakhtiyar Duyshobekov scored his second and fourth goal for Sheikh Russel in the 45+2nd minute of the match by ensuring Sheikh Russel's full of domination in the first half.
After resumption, Moneke scored his second and the fifth goal against Sheikh Russel in the 57th minute of the match. Forward Sumon Reza however scored the consolation goal for Sheikh Russel in the 80th minute from a penalty.
Sheikh Russel KC clearly dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while Uttar Baridhara Club were totally off-colored, except the day's lone goal.


