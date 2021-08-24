Azizullah Fazli returns as ACB chairman after Taliban's takeover



Former ACB Chairman Azizullah shakes hand with ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari after re-appointment as Afghanistan Cricket Board's acting Chairman. photo: ACB

ACB confirmed the new officially by a twit. It wrote, "Former ACB Chairman Azizullah Fazli has been re-appointed as ACB's acting Chairman. He will oversee ACB's leadership and course of action for the upcoming competitions".

Fazli was replaced by Farhan Yusufzai following Afghanistan's bottom-place finish at the 2019 World Cup in England.

His return to the chairman's post came after the Taliban held a meeting with ACB officials on Sunday. Fazli has been associated with Afghanistan cricket for close to two decades, and was among the early group of players who established the game in the country. He has also served as the ACB's vice-chairman and adviser in the past, and has been involved in running the country's domestic and regional set-up.

His immediate courses of actions include overseeing that Afghanistan's upcoming ODI series against Pakistan in Sri Lanka goes ahead in the face of numerous hurdles. With commercial flights from the Kabul airport yet to resume following the Taliban's takeover, the ACB's contingency plan for Afghanistan's players is for them to travel by road to Pakistan and fly out to Sri Lanka from there.

Another threat for the series is 10-day lockdown in Sri Lanka due to rising of Covid-19 cases in the Lankan Islands.







