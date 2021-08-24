Video
2021 AFC Cup group stage

Bashundhara Kings, Mohun Bagan lock horns today

Published : Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 434
Sports Reporter

Booter of Bashundhara Kings (red and white) and Bengaluru FC (blue) vying for control over the ball in a Group-D match of AFC Cup on Saturday at the National Football Stadium, Male. photo: AFC

Bashundhara Kings and ATK Mohun Bagan will engage in their last and vital match of Group-D of the 2021 AFC Cup today (Tuesday) at 5:00 pm (BST) at the National Football Stadium, Male in the Maldives.
Only one of the opponents from Bashundhara Kings and Mohun Bagan has the chance to play the next stage of the event. Playing two matches, Mohun Bagan has six points while Bashundhara has four. Whoever wins the thrilling climax can advance to the Inter-Zone semi-final.
For Bashundhara Kings, It is a must-win match as the team is holding the second spot in the standings with four points, two adrift of leaders ATK Mohun Bagan of India with the group winners to book their place for the next stage.
Ahead of the match, Bashundhara Kings head coach Oscar Bruzon was speaking of good morale the boys had.
The foreigner said on Monday, "I think both the opponents are very balanced," said Bruzon. "Both teams are the only clubs to have the opportunity to qualify for the next round. Tomorrow (Tuesday) is going to be another long 90 minutes. If we are smart and wait for our opportunities, I'm sure we can bag the three points."
"Our confidence is that we only lost one match this season, and I don't think tomorrow will be the second. With that, you can see how strong we feel, mentally."
"In the game with Bengaluru, we were the team that needed to hold the result but the condition has changed. ATK Mohun Bagan is starting with a slight advantage and we need to push a little bit more tomorrow if we want to win the game. I praise this club (ATK Mohun Bagan), they understand their game model and have the players to implement it. I know Antonio Lopez well, he was my colleague in Spain, and he knows me too. So let's see what happens tomorrow. Two good teams are going to have a chance to qualify and it's a pity only one club can move forward, and we want to be that club."
Oscar Bruzon said that his boys would try their best to utilise their last chance to play the next stage.
The champion of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) began its AFC Cup group mission with a 2-0 win over Maziya Sports and Recreation Club of the Maldives on 18 August. With a goalless draw against India's Bengaluru FC on Saturday, the Bashundhara boys not only collected a point but also eliminated this Indian opponent from the round.





