Arguments  begin on Sept 7

The trial court on Monday fixed September 7 to begin argument in the much talked about BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case.

Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of the Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT)-1 of Dhaka fixed the date of starting argument after conclusion of Defence witness (DW) testimonies, said prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan.

On Monday, four defence witnesses gave their depositions. A total 46 prosecution witnesses and six defence witnesses gave their depositions on different dates in the case.

On September 15, last year, the STT-1 framed charges against 25 accused.

The body of Abrar Fahad, a second-year student of Electrical and Electronic Engineering of BUET, was recovered from the corridor between the ground floor and second floor stairs of Sher-e-Bangla Hall of BUET on October 7 in 2019.

The victim's father Barkat Ullah filed a murder case with Chawkbazar Police Station.

Twenty-two of the accused-now in jail-were produced before the tribunal during Monday's hearing. Three others have remained absconding since the case was filed.