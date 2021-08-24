Video
Home Back Page

Abrar Murder

Arguments  begin on Sept 7

Published : Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211
Court Correspondent

The trial court on Monday fixed September 7 to begin argument in the much talked about BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case.
Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of the Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT)-1 of Dhaka fixed the date of starting argument after conclusion of Defence witness (DW) testimonies, said prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan.
On Monday, four defence witnesses gave their depositions. A total 46 prosecution witnesses and six defence witnesses gave their depositions on different dates in the case.
On September 15, last year, the STT-1 framed charges against 25 accused.
The body of Abrar Fahad, a second-year student of Electrical and Electronic Engineering of BUET, was recovered from the corridor between the ground floor and second floor stairs of Sher-e-Bangla Hall of BUET on October 7 in 2019.
The victim's father Barkat Ullah filed a murder case with Chawkbazar Police Station.
Twenty-two of the accused-now in jail-were produced before the tribunal during Monday's hearing. Three others have remained absconding since the case was filed.



