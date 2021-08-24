Two Japan-born BD girls handed over to Victim Support Centre

The High Court (HC) on Monday asked the authorities concerned to keep two Japan- born Bangladeshi children, Makano Jasmine Malika, 11, and Makano Laila Lina, 9, at the Victim Support Centre till August 31 after the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of police rescued them from their Bangladeshi father's custody following a petition filed with the High Court by their Japanese mother.

The court, in its order, said the mother of the kids can meet them at the support centre from 8:00am to 2:00pm every day while the father can meet them from 3:00pm to 8:00pm.

The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after the matter was brought to the bench that the children were rescued by the CID on Sunday.

Adv Fawzia Karim Feroz, lawyer of Sharif Imran, informed the HC bench that the children are now in the CID custody after they were rescued.

Adv Mohammad Shishir Manir appeared for Nakano Eriko, the Japanese mother who filed the writ petition with the HC seeking custody of her two daughters.

Following her writ petition on August 19, the HC ordered her husband Sharif Imran to appear before the court along with his two daughters on August 31. The court directed the Officer-in-Charges of Gulshan and Adabor police stations to ensure the presence of Sharif Imran, his two daughters and his sister Amena Jebin before the court on the same day. The HC also barred Sharif and his two daughters from travelling abroad for the next 30 days.

The HC also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned of the government, Sharif and Amena to explain why they should not be directed to hand over the children to their mother.

Adv Mohammad Shishir Manir said that Sharif Imran, 58 and Nakano Nariko, 46, got married on July 11 in 2008 under the Japanese law.

They had three daughters in their 12-year married life in Tokyo until Sharif filed for divorce on January 18 this year. He did not appear before the court on the scheduled dates of the hearing.







