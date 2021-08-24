Video
Govt doing nothing for dropped out students

Says BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul

Published : Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

ZThe government is doing nothing for the students dropped out due to closure of educational institutions in the country, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir alleged.
He made the allegation on Monday, while distributing medicine from the Covid-19 Help Center at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office on behalf of Zia Paridhad.
Mirza Fakhrul said, "After the coronavirus infection, the governments of every country in the world have made plans for the people of their country. But the government of our country has no plan for their people. That is why the poor people of the country are suffering from food crisis today."
On online education system in the country BNP Secretary General said, "Most of the rural area students cannot afford to buy a computer or smart phone. Besides, educational institutions in rural areas are not well equipped for conducting digital classes." Due to this reason, the marginal students of the country have dropped out," said Mirza Fakhrul and added, "But government has not taken any initiatives to bring back those students into the educational system. As a result students from poor families are selling balloons and nuts on the streets."
The government has completely failed to deal with the coronavirus, Mirza Fakrul said.
The government officials have looted crores of taka during this Coronavirus pandemic. The medical system of the country has been destroyed. As a result, people are dying without treatment today.
The government has publicly promised to give 10 million vaccines every day but there is not enough vaccine in the country. It proves that the government is misleading the people of the country by lying about vaccinations, he also added.
"After the coronaviurs infection China and Russia came up with proposals to produce vaccines in the country," said Fakhrul and added, "Then they (government) did not agree with their proposal. Because that time they wanted to buy vaccine from their most friendly country - India."  


