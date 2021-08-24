Video
Tuesday, 24 August, 2021
Two girls burnt to death in building fire at Banani

Published : Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221
Staff Correspondent 

Two girls were burned to death and a woman was injured seriously when a fire broke out at a building in the city's Banani area early Monday.
The deceased were identified as Mim, 16, and Swapna, 14.
Mohammad Raihanul, Station Officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters, said the fire broke out around 1:56am on the 3rd floor of the 10-storey building and spread around soon.
On information, four firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze around 2:40am.  


