7 to 8cr more people to get C-19 vaccine by Feb next

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said that the government will vaccinate another seven to eight crore people in the country within February next year.

He made the remark to the reporters after a cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Monday.

The Health Minister said, "Infections of Covid-19 are declining. It also dropped to 15 per cent yesterday, which had earlier risen to 32. The average death rate has also decreased. The vaccination programme is going on. The second dose of Moderna vaccine is being administrated and we got AstraZeneca vaccine. Hope to get more Pfizer end of this month. We are supposed to get 6 million and we hope that we will get some of them at the end of this month. We will get the rest within September."

"So far, a lot of work has been done on vaccine in the last 10 to 15 days. About 60 million new doses have been ordered in China. Before that there was an order of one and a half crore doses that means a total of seven and a half crore. We have received offers from the World Health Organization (WHO)," he added.

Mentioning that there will be no shortage of vaccines in Bangladesh in the future, Zahid Maleque said, "A total of 10 and a half crore vaccine we are buying. That has been ordered. The WHO will give us 68 million free vaccines. The way we have ordered the vaccine and as the WHO has promised, there will be no shortage of vaccines in Bangladesh, if everyone keeps their commitment."

The Health Minister further said, "If we get 160 million vaccines, we will be able to administrate to 80 million people. The vaccines are expected to arrive within December. Some free Covax vaccines will also come within the time. More than 16 crore vaccine we will get and we will be able to vaccinate seven to eight crore people in the country between January and February next year."

Asked when the mass vaccination campaign will start, the Health Minister said, "We are not arranging the mass vaccination campaign at the moment because we do not have that amount of vaccine. When we get the vaccine, the message will be sent to as many people as we can."

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has issued new guidelines for those waiting for a second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. From now on, even if the people on wait do not receive SMS, they can get the second dose of vaccine by showing the vaccination card.

Mizanur Rahman, Director of Management Information System (MIS) of DGHS, said, "If no one gets SMS, they are instructed to go to the vaccination centre and take the second dose by showing the vaccination card."

However, vaccination activities in the country started on February 7 this year with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by India. Due to the suspension of vaccine exports from India, 1,521,947 people were excluded from the second dose.









