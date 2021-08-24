Video
Tuesday, 24 August, 2021
Cabinet clears 2 bills increasing facilities for SC Judges

Published : Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 425
Staff Correspondent

The government on Monday cleared two separate bills that would increase remuneration, privileges and travel allowances of the Supreme Court Judges.
The bills were promulgated to replace the two ordinances issued during the military regime in between 1976 to 1978.
The two bills are 'Bangladesh Supreme Court Judges (Remuneration and Privileges) Act, 2021' and 'Bangladesh Supreme Court Judges (Travelling Allowance) Act, 2021'.
The approvals were given at a regular meeting of the cabinet held on Monday with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.
The PM joined the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban while other cabinet members attended from cabinet conference room of the secretariat.
The cabinet also gave its final nod to the draft of Bangladesh Legal Practitioners and Bar Council Act, 2021 with a provision of allowing the government to form an ad-hoc committee for maximum one-year tenure to arrange the Bar Council election in an unusual situation.
The draft of Bangladesh Legal Practitioners and Bar Council Act, 2021 was prepared to place before the parliament as the President had issued the 'Bangladesh Legal Practitioners and Bar Council Ordinance, 2021' recently to bring some changes in the existing law.
The Bangladesh Supreme Court Judges (Remuneration and Privileges) Act, 2021 was prepared in order to replace the existing ordinance of 1978, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told media at a briefing after the meeting.   
He said a provision of cook allowance for the judges was incorporated in the draft law while the sumptuary allowance for the judges - the chief justice, judges of the Appellate Division and the High Court - was increased.
Another bill, Bangladesh Supreme Court Judges (Travelling Allowance) Act, 2021 was cleared to replace an ordinance of 1976.
"Only some minor changes were brought in the proposed law as allowances were increased slightly to make them time-befitting," the Cabinet Secretary added.


