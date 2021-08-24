Dhaka for sustainable peace in Afghanistan, safe evacuation of foreigners: Envoy to KSA

Bangladesh has called upon all to take steps to ensure sustainable peace in Afghanistan and safely evacuate foreign nationals including Bangladeshis from there, a Foreign Ministry release said on Monday.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mohammad Javed Patwary made the call at an emergency meeting of the permanent representatives of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held in Jeddah on Sunday, it said.

The Bangladesh envoy said, as responsible nation, Bangladesh believes in peaceful coexistence among the neighbouring countries and doesn't interfere in the internal matters of other states.

At the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, chair of the 14th Islamic Summit, and the OIC Executive Committee, the extraordinary open-ended meeting of the OIC Executive Committee at the level of Permanent Representatives on the situation in Afghanistan was held at the headquarters of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) general secretariat in Jeddah.

The meeting expressed solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and reiterated the commitment of the OIC's member states to help them bring peace, security, stability, and development to Afghanistan, the release said.

Patwary said Dhaka stands ready to share its socioeconomic development experiences with the Afghan people once the situation gets normalized.

"We will work together with our South Asian nations for collective development and prosperity," he said.

The Ambassador said Dhaka would like to see Afghans enjoy long lasting peace and stability, while utilizing the country's natural resources properly, as a bridge between South and South East Asia.







