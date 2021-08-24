DU observes ‘Black Day’

Dhaka University (DU) on Monday observed 'Black Day' in remembrance of the atrocities by law enforcers including Army personnel from August 20 to August 23 in 2007.

During the time, the then military-backed caretaker government carried out barbaric attack on the students and teachers of Dhaka University as well as some other public universities across the country apparently to strengthen its power by suppressing the protests.

Marking the day, the DU authorities organised a discussion meeting at Prof Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom in the campus on Monday at 11:00am. Students and teachers of DU and a few other universities protested the excesses of law enforcers and faced torture and arrest as a consequence.

Urging the young generation to learn lesson from the protest against the activities of an undemocratic government, DU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said, "We have to move forward with the lessons learned from the history of 'Black Day."

"A vested quarter wanted to prolong their stay in power in an undemocratic way through intimidation and terrorist activities. But in the face of the combined protests of the teachers and students of Dhaka University, the power-hungry evil force was forced to retreat and eventually democracy was re-established in the country," Prof Akhtaruzzaman said. The Vice-Chancellor said that the setting up of army camps on the university campus was extreme manifestations of institutional irresponsibility.

Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Education) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, DU Teachers' Association (DUTA) President Prof Md Rahmat Ullah, General Secretary Prof Md Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan, Prof Neem Chandra Bhowmik, a witness and victim of the incident, Manabendra Dev and Md Tayyab Ali, students who faced the atrocity, addressed the programme, among others. DU acting Registrar Prabir Kumar Sarkar conducted the meeting.







