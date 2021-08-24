Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 August, 2021, 10:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

High freight charges unlikely to come down soon

Published : Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

DUBAI, Aug 23: Freight costs have gone up due to shortage of ships and containers because a lot of ships were dismantled during and pre-pandemic period
High freight charges, which have gone up by nearly seven times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, are unlikely to come down in the next couple of years, says Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group.
"I don't think these freight rates are going to come down in the next 1 or 2 years. Freight costs have gone up due to shortage of ships and containers because a lot of ships were dismantled during and pre-pandemic period," he said.
"Challenge is the shortage of the inventory because of the high freight rate. We used to pay $1,200 for a container and now we are paying almost $6,000-$7,000 in the freight cost. The majority of the markets and factories are still not functionating at full capacity whereas demand has gone up in many countries. Getting inventory is the problem and not selling it," he added.    -Khaleej Times



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
High freight charges unlikely to come down soon
MBSL re-elects Chairman, Vice Chairman
EasyJet names ex-RBS boss as Chairman
EgyptAir, ALO Dhaka Aviation to operate Dhaka-Cairo flights
US-Bangla offers day-long travel package in Cox's Bazar
PILIL holds its 21st annual general meeting
Deal signed to develop roads in northern region
China halts over 40 IPOs amid regulatory probe


Latest News
Next step of digital Bangladesh is cashless society: Joy
Momen proposes ‘contract farming’ in South Africa
Ethics in journalism is a must for society development: Hasan
Blast kills 10 at Syria training camp
PM for partnership in investment to contain antimicrobial resistance
One held with beer in Dhaka
Flood may worsen in northern region
Schools, colleges to reopen step by step: Dipu Moni
Child drowns in Manikganj
Tangail councilor sued for 'murder of second wife'
Most Read News
Six hospitals declared as Dengue-dedicated
Discussion on ‘Bangabandhu’s Education Thought’ held at DU
Actress Eka gets bail in domestic help torture case
Dhaka South City Corporation is conducting works for improvement
Taliban blame US for airport chaos as Afghans face ‘impossible’ race to flee
Timeline: Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan
Roll camera for the femme fatales!
Bashundhara Kings to utilise last chance
S Sudan official lauds BD peacekeepers, suggests deployment of more females
BD to invest in hydro-power projects jointly with Nepal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft