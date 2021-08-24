MBSL re-elects Chairman, Vice Chairman



M. A. Khan Belal has been reelected as Chairman of Mercantile Bank Securities Limited (MBSL). He is one of the Directors of Mercantile Bank Limited. Engr. Mohd. Monsuruzzaman has been reelected Vice Chairman of MBSL who is a sponsor of Mercantile bank. They were elected in 59th Board Meeting of MBSL held recently, says a press release.M. A. Khan Belal is Chairman of Shamrat Group. He is well recognized for his benevolent contribution to the society through different educational, social welfare and development activities. On the other hand Engr. Mohd. Monsuruzzaman associated with construction business. Besides this, he is also involved in various educational and social activities.