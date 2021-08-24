EgyptAir, ALO Dhaka Aviation to operate Dhaka-Cairo flights

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between EgyptAir and ALO Dhaka Aviation Ltd in Cairo to operate two scheduled Dhaka-Cairo flights every week, starting November 2021.

Although the state-owned flag carrier of Egypt is now operating at 65% of its capacity, it agreed to start Cairo-Dhaka-Cairo direct flights to boost the country's vital tourism sector. However, this will provide a cheaper option for Bangladeshi passengers and cargoes destined for Europe and North America, being an alternative to Dubai and Istanbul.

"Our expatriates and businesspersons are expected to get benefitted as well," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sunday. -UNB





