US-Bangla offers day-long travel package in Cox's Bazar

For the first time in Bangladesh, US-Bangla Airlines is offering a day trip to Cox's Bazar, the world's longest beach. Grace Cox Smart Hotel, one of the best residential hotels in Cox's Bazar, is directly collaborating with US-Bangla on the day-tour.

The cost per day tour package has been fixed at taka 10,999. For this scheduled package, US-Bangla flight is departing from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar at 7:10 am every day and from Cox's Bazar to Dhaka at 5:05 pm. The day-tour package includes Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka return air ticket, airport-hotel-airport travel, breakfast and lunch.





