

PILIL holds its 21st annual general meeting

Mohd. Akther, Chairman of the Board of the Directors of PILIL presided over the meeting. He expressed his gratitude to the shareholders for their sincere cooperation for holding the AGM in a befitting manner.

A good number of shareholder participated in the 21st AGM.

Member of Board of Directors, Member of Shariah Council, Chief Executive Officer Md Apel Mahmud ACII (UK), Chief Consultant to the Board Rahim Uddaulah Chowdhury, DMD and Company secretary M Nurul Alam, CCEP-I, CGIA attended in the meeting.







The 21st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Prime Islami Life Insurance Ltd (PILIL) held on Monday at Digital Platform, says a press release.Mohd. Akther, Chairman of the Board of the Directors of PILIL presided over the meeting. He expressed his gratitude to the shareholders for their sincere cooperation for holding the AGM in a befitting manner.A good number of shareholder participated in the 21st AGM.Member of Board of Directors, Member of Shariah Council, Chief Executive Officer Md Apel Mahmud ACII (UK), Chief Consultant to the Board Rahim Uddaulah Chowdhury, DMD and Company secretary M Nurul Alam, CCEP-I, CGIA attended in the meeting.