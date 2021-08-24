Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 August, 2021, 10:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Deal signed to develop roads in northern region

Published : Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

The government signed an agreement for two packages under South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC-2) for the development of road connectivity in the country's northern region.
Roads and Highways Department Chief Engineer Md Abdus Sabur and Farhana Momen of package-5's construction company Abdul Momen Limited and Zhou Libo, authorized representative of package-13's construction company, China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions.          
 Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader joined the agreement signing ceremony at Roads and Highways Department here through videoconferencing on Sunday.    
Under package-5, around 13.5 kilometers highway from Elenga in Tangail to east part of Bangabandhu Bridge will be upgraded to four-lane.
A flyover, eight bridges and two underpasses and 10 culverts will be constructed under the package at a cost of Taka 601 crore.
Under package-13, an international standard separate-grade modified cloverleaf interchange will be constructed.
Besides, a highway service area will be built for taking rest for drivers and passengers of long-route vehicles. The works will be done at a cost of Taka 743 crore.
The two construction companies will bear defect liability for one-year and provide maintenance facilities for six years after completion of construction works by three years.
Under SASEC-2, around 190 kilometers of highway is being upgraded to four-lane from Elenga to Modern intersection in Rangpur. The cost of the project is around Taka 16,662 crore.  
Once the project is implemented, strong road connectivity will be built between Dhaka and northern region of the country.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
High freight charges unlikely to come down soon
MBSL re-elects Chairman, Vice Chairman
EasyJet names ex-RBS boss as Chairman
EgyptAir, ALO Dhaka Aviation to operate Dhaka-Cairo flights
US-Bangla offers day-long travel package in Cox's Bazar
PILIL holds its 21st annual general meeting
Deal signed to develop roads in northern region
China halts over 40 IPOs amid regulatory probe


Latest News
Next step of digital Bangladesh is cashless society: Joy
Momen proposes ‘contract farming’ in South Africa
Ethics in journalism is a must for society development: Hasan
Blast kills 10 at Syria training camp
PM for partnership in investment to contain antimicrobial resistance
One held with beer in Dhaka
Flood may worsen in northern region
Schools, colleges to reopen step by step: Dipu Moni
Child drowns in Manikganj
Tangail councilor sued for 'murder of second wife'
Most Read News
Six hospitals declared as Dengue-dedicated
Discussion on ‘Bangabandhu’s Education Thought’ held at DU
Actress Eka gets bail in domestic help torture case
Dhaka South City Corporation is conducting works for improvement
Taliban blame US for airport chaos as Afghans face ‘impossible’ race to flee
Timeline: Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan
Roll camera for the femme fatales!
Bashundhara Kings to utilise last chance
S Sudan official lauds BD peacekeepers, suggests deployment of more females
BD to invest in hydro-power projects jointly with Nepal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft