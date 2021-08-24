Deal signed to develop roads in northern region

The government signed an agreement for two packages under South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC-2) for the development of road connectivity in the country's northern region.

Roads and Highways Department Chief Engineer Md Abdus Sabur and Farhana Momen of package-5's construction company Abdul Momen Limited and Zhou Libo, authorized representative of package-13's construction company, China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader joined the agreement signing ceremony at Roads and Highways Department here through videoconferencing on Sunday.

Under package-5, around 13.5 kilometers highway from Elenga in Tangail to east part of Bangabandhu Bridge will be upgraded to four-lane.

A flyover, eight bridges and two underpasses and 10 culverts will be constructed under the package at a cost of Taka 601 crore.

Under package-13, an international standard separate-grade modified cloverleaf interchange will be constructed.

Besides, a highway service area will be built for taking rest for drivers and passengers of long-route vehicles. The works will be done at a cost of Taka 743 crore.

The two construction companies will bear defect liability for one-year and provide maintenance facilities for six years after completion of construction works by three years.

Under SASEC-2, around 190 kilometers of highway is being upgraded to four-lane from Elenga to Modern intersection in Rangpur. The cost of the project is around Taka 16,662 crore.

Once the project is implemented, strong road connectivity will be built between Dhaka and northern region of the country. -BSS







