IBBL Barishal holds webinar on Shariah compliance

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Barishal Zone organised a webinar on 'Compliance of Shariah in Banking Operations' recently. Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin Chairman of Executive Committee of the Bank addressed the webinar as chief guest, says a press release.Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed as special guest.Dr. Muhammad Saifullah, Member of the IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee addressed the webinar as chief discussant.Md. Aminur Rahman, Head of Barishal Zone presided over the programme. Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President also addressed the webinar. Head of Branches and officials under the Zone attended the webinar.