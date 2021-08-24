

AIBL holds webinar on National Mourning Day

Alhajj Mohammad Abdus Salam Vice Chairman of Executive Committee, Badiur Rahman, Alhajj Md. Anowar Hossain, Md. Amir Uddin PPM Directors of the Bank participated in the webinar while Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury Presided over the occasion.

Noted Scholar, Professor of Bangabandhu Chair and Former Director General of Bangla Academy Professor Dr. Syed Anwar Husain was key note speaker on the occasion.

Professor of Political Science, University of Dhaka Prof. Dr. Shawkat Ara Husain also discussed in the webniar. Among others, Deputy Managing Directors and Senior Executives of the Bank participated in the webinar.







