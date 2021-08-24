

Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) Chairman Md. Sanaullah Shahid handing over a key of HIACE Ambulance as a donation to Prof. Dr. M. A Hai, Director of Bangladesh Cancer Society Hospital and Welfare Home, Mirpur, Dhaka recently. SJIBL Directors Akkas Uddin Mollah, Mohammed Younus, Managing Director and CEO M. Shahidul Islam and other senior officials of both the organisations are also present. SJIBL make the donation to facilitate the transportation of poor, helpless cancer patients of the hospital and to provide free medical services.