Tuesday, 24 August, 2021, 10:18 PM
Matarbari power plant generates jobs for local people

Published : Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

COX'S BAZAR, Aug 23: Local people, both skilled and unskilled, are changing their lot by working in the construction site of 1200-megawatt (MW) Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal Fired Power Plant at Moheshkhali upazila in Cox's Bazar.
"We have hired local people, both skilled and unskilled, for the construction works of the power plant here," Superintendent Engineer (Operation) of Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited Md Monowar Hossain Mojumder told BSS on Sunday.
He said some 4,488 local people have been working in the project and earning money without facing barriers, adding, "Employees are working at the project site coming from their respective homes and they are getting smart salary as per their performance. If interested, they can also join overtime work after scheduled duty."
Talking to BSS, Latif, a local worker at the project, said that he was living in s nearby village under Moheshkhali upazila and working at the project regularly. "I'm drawing Taka 32,000 as monthly salary including payment for overtime work. I'm happy with this work as I'm living with my family here," he said.
Another employee, Md Sultan Mia, a carpenter, said that he was coming from Moheshkhali upazila sadar to work at the power plant living with his family members.
"I get over Taka 35000 as monthly salary. And I feel good for my monthly income. Time is very important here and before scheduled time, I have to enter inside the project," he added.     
According to the project details, around 7394 employees, including skilled and unskilled as well as technical and non-technical people, are working in the entire project.
Japanese, Chinese and nationals of some other countries are engaged in the project. All employees and technical persons are following health guidelines strictly, as the whole world is experiencing the worst period due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bangladesh is also facing the pandemic.
Superintendent Engineer Md Monowar Hossain Mojumder said the power division of the ministry has instructed to maintain health guidelines while working.
Talking to BSS over phone, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said during the COVID-19, the government is engaging employees to  construct the 1200 MW Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal Fired Power Plant at Moheshkhali upazila in Cox's Bazar within scheduled time.
"We are also constructing a sea port to handle mother vessels loaded with coal for the plant. It's a power hub at Moheshkhali and our target is to ensure uninterrupted and reliable power supply to our consumers," he said.
Nasrul Hamid said, "Everything is being done in local people's interest as our visionary leader Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina oversees the entire project. With her bold leadership, Bangladesh achieved a tremendous success in power and energy sector."
In the meantime, Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) has brought Moheshkhali upazila under cent percent electricity coverage as promised by the government.    -BSS


