Walton brand TV attracts buyers in Romania



Walton brand TV are being displayed at Bistro, one of the largest chain shops in Romania.

According to Walton authorities, the Bangladeshi multinational electronics brand has been manufacturing European design and standard's television with advanced features at its own factory.

Along with meeting the domestic demands, they have been exporting 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged television to many European countries such as Germany, Austria, Denmark, Slovakia, Spain, Greece, Ireland, Poland, Croatia as an original equipment manufacturer.

Along with its TV exports to Europe as an OEM, Walton started television export to Romania under its own brand name in this year's April.

Saeed Al Imran, Vice-President of Walton's International Business Unit and also in- charge of the Romanian market, said: "KTN Technology, a well-known Romanian consumer electronics marketing company, has been marketing Walton brand TV as an authorized distributor. They are supplying Walton TVs in the Romania's large chain and super shops as well as retail consumer electronics showrooms.

"And also, they are carrying out massive advertisement through leaflets. As a result, Walton TV has been able to attract the attention of Romanian buyers in a very short time. And, Walton TV's high quality picture, durability, affordable prices, European standard design and features are resulted in receiving sound response from the Romanian buyers." KTN Technology plans to market 1 lakh units of Walton TV in Romania in 2021, Imran said.

Walton TV's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Engineer Mostafa Nahid Hossain said, they have been exporting TV to the European market as an OEM for the last two year. In this short period, they have been able to expand the TV export to about 11 countries in Europe. As a result, Walton posted 10 times higher exports of its TV to to Europe in 2020 than the previous year. And the total TV exports to Europe in 2020 were exceeded in the first five months of this year (January to May).

Walton is exporting 'Made in Bangladesh' labelled TV through more than 100 business partners in more than 35 countries. Walton TV's total exports are 34% to Denmark, 16% to Germany, 22% to Greece, 15% to Croatia and Ireland, 6% to Poland and 5% to Africa and other countries.







Bangladesh's electronics giant Walton brand TV has been receiving sound response from the buyers in a European country, Romania, where the TV brand is ahead of other global brands in terms of the market competitiveness due to its high quality picture, product's durable, affordable price and state-of-the art features and design.According to Walton authorities, the Bangladeshi multinational electronics brand has been manufacturing European design and standard's television with advanced features at its own factory.Along with meeting the domestic demands, they have been exporting 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged television to many European countries such as Germany, Austria, Denmark, Slovakia, Spain, Greece, Ireland, Poland, Croatia as an original equipment manufacturer.Along with its TV exports to Europe as an OEM, Walton started television export to Romania under its own brand name in this year's April.Saeed Al Imran, Vice-President of Walton's International Business Unit and also in- charge of the Romanian market, said: "KTN Technology, a well-known Romanian consumer electronics marketing company, has been marketing Walton brand TV as an authorized distributor. They are supplying Walton TVs in the Romania's large chain and super shops as well as retail consumer electronics showrooms."And also, they are carrying out massive advertisement through leaflets. As a result, Walton TV has been able to attract the attention of Romanian buyers in a very short time. And, Walton TV's high quality picture, durability, affordable prices, European standard design and features are resulted in receiving sound response from the Romanian buyers." KTN Technology plans to market 1 lakh units of Walton TV in Romania in 2021, Imran said.Walton TV's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Engineer Mostafa Nahid Hossain said, they have been exporting TV to the European market as an OEM for the last two year. In this short period, they have been able to expand the TV export to about 11 countries in Europe. As a result, Walton posted 10 times higher exports of its TV to to Europe in 2020 than the previous year. And the total TV exports to Europe in 2020 were exceeded in the first five months of this year (January to May).Walton is exporting 'Made in Bangladesh' labelled TV through more than 100 business partners in more than 35 countries. Walton TV's total exports are 34% to Denmark, 16% to Germany, 22% to Greece, 15% to Croatia and Ireland, 6% to Poland and 5% to Africa and other countries.