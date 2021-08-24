Video
Tuesday, 24 August, 2021
Imo introduces Flash Call feature for quicker, safer login

Published : Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Popular instant messaging platform imo has recently introduced a new feature that will make the users' account logins much quicker, safer and convenient.
'Flash Call' - the new automatic verification feature - enables imo users to log in through a phone-call verification, bringing enhanced convenience and security to prevent users from virtual trespassing and data breach, says a press release.
The method eliminates the current hassles of having to incorporate the traditional text-based OTP (One Time Password) verification codes manually, hence it is now easier and more comfortable for imo users to login into their imo account and connect with their dear ones.
To enable the latest feature, it is mandatory that the SIM card of the entered phone number is active and consistent in the same device. Otherwise the user will not be able to use flash call.
If the condition for the flash call verification is met, there will be a pop-up window asking for the user's permission to proceed with the flash call verification and complete the process for safe and successful login.
On the basis of this, the account will be automatically logged in on the arrival of flash call for verification on the phone. If the user declines the request, the app will then enter the SMS verification mode for verification.
Users in Bangladesh and across the world can now enjoy the feature by updating the imo app on their devices. User satisfaction and protection of privacy has always been highly prioritized by imo, and this new feature is an addition to already existing wide range of security layers the brand continues to offer. The introduction of 'flash call' feature has added to the responsible practices of imo, making it even more favorable for today's netizens.


