Tuesday, 24 August, 2021, 10:17 PM
Home Business

ICMAB observes SAFA Foundation Day with webinar

Published : Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

ICMAB observes SAFA Foundation Day with webinar

ICMAB observes SAFA Foundation Day with webinar

In observance of the SAFA Foundation Day 2021 the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) has organized a Webinar on the theme 'Role of Professional Accountants in Post Pandemic Economic Recovery: Focus on Financial Market' on 22 August 2021 at 5:30 p.m.
Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs  Md. Shahriar Alam MP graced the occasion as the Chief Guest while South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) President A. K. M. Delwer Hussain, also ICMAB Past President chaired the webinar.
Former SAFA President Zia Ul Mustaf, also SAFA Advisor and ICMA Pakistan President, SAFA Vice President H.M Hennayake Bandara were present as Guest Speakers. All President of SAFA member bodies were also present as panelists.
ICMAB PresidentAbu Bakar Siddique delivered the welcome Speech and ICMAB Treasurer A.K.M. Kamruzzaman presented the paper as Keynote Speaker. ICMAB Council  and Past President Md. Abdul Aziz moderated the Webinar session.
ICMAB Secretary Kazi Muhammad Ziauddin made the commencement Speech in the webinar and ICMAB Council Member and Past president Md. Jasim Udiin Akond offered vote of thanks.


