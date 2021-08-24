

ICMAB observes SAFA Foundation Day with webinar

Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam MP graced the occasion as the Chief Guest while South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) President A. K. M. Delwer Hussain, also ICMAB Past President chaired the webinar.

Former SAFA President Zia Ul Mustaf, also SAFA Advisor and ICMA Pakistan President, SAFA Vice President H.M Hennayake Bandara were present as Guest Speakers. All President of SAFA member bodies were also present as panelists.

ICMAB PresidentAbu Bakar Siddique delivered the welcome Speech and ICMAB Treasurer A.K.M. Kamruzzaman presented the paper as Keynote Speaker. ICMAB Council and Past President Md. Abdul Aziz moderated the Webinar session.

ICMAB Secretary Kazi Muhammad Ziauddin made the commencement Speech in the webinar and ICMAB Council Member and Past president Md. Jasim Udiin Akond offered vote of thanks.







