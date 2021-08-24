Video
US, UAE stay top buyers of India's engineering goods

Published : Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

CHENNAI, Aug 23: Led by strong demand from the US, Europe and the UAE, engineering goods exports reached an all-time high of $ 9.14 billion in July 2021 accounting for one-fourth of the country's total merchandise exports, says Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) of India.
"The record high exports of engineering goods reflect the overall trend in country's merchandise exports and also global trend.
While we are bullish, potential risks and uncertainties cannot be ignored. Some of the major economies in developing Asia have been impacted by the pandemic," said its chairman Mahesh Desai.
The US remained top importer of India's engineering goods with total exports growing 27.23% in July to US$ 1,272 million as compared to the same month a year ago.
The UAE is India's second largest export destination for the third time in a row with July shipment nearly doubling to US$ 518 million as against US$ 269.29 million in July, 2020, an EEPC India analysis showed.
Like the previous month, exports to China slipped to the third position and declined 13% to US$ 532 million as compared to the same month last year. Exports of iron and steel to China fell sharply by 55.38% in July this year.
As many as 20 out of 25 key nations accounting for 77% of India's total engineering exports recorded positive monthly growth during July, 2021, as compared to July, 2020. This significant high share is indicative of the dependence of India's engineering export on the traditional markets.
Desai noted that support of the government would be needed in difficult times and requested for reviewing the refund rates under Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP).
The EEPC India chairman said that iron and steel -- the primary inputs of engineering goods - had been kept out of the purview of the RoDTEP scheme thus reducing the efficacy of the benefits.
"We have brought the issue to the notice of the government and hope the anomalies in the RoDTEP would be removed soon.    -TNN


