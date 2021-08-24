Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 August, 2021, 10:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BASIS pays homage to Bangabandhu

Published : Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Desk

BASIS pays homage to Bangabandhu

BASIS pays homage to Bangabandhu

National Mourning Day and 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were observed with due solemnity by Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS).
To observe the event BASIS held a discussion and doa mahfil virtually on Sunday with BASIS President Syed Almas Kabir in the chair. The participants in the discussion expressed their vow to transform Bangladesh into Sonar Bangla and Digital Bangladesh as dreamt and envisaged by Bangabandhu and the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina respectively.
At the same time the discussants demanded that the masterminds behind the killing of Bangabandhu and his family members be brought to light and the fugitive killers be brought to justice as quick as possible.
Minister of State for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, M.P and Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury attended the event as the chief guest and special guest respectively. Member of Parliament of Reserved Seats for Women Ms. Aparajita Haque was the guest speaker.
A visual presentation on Bangabandhu was present at the beginning of the programme. Md. Nazrul Islam Khan curator of "Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum" presents an article on " Ideas and thoughts of Bangabandhu about Science and Technology."
Paying tributes to Bangabandhu Zunaid Ahmed Palak said: "Mr.Sajeeb Wazed Joy is the architect to build Digital Bangladesh. We are trying to transform the government system of Bangladesh into a paperless system. There will be no red tape factor in future Bangladesh. The government is working to create a common platform to fully digitalize the country's financial transactions system."
Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury highlighted the government's success in keep moving the country's education system by using digital media during this time of the global corona virus pandemic.
He said, had Bangabandhu lived long Bangladesh would have achieved development like that of Singapore. By murdering Bangabandhu on 15 August 1975, the defeated power of 1971 wanted to turn Bangladesh into a failure state.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
High freight charges unlikely to come down soon
MBSL re-elects Chairman, Vice Chairman
EasyJet names ex-RBS boss as Chairman
EgyptAir, ALO Dhaka Aviation to operate Dhaka-Cairo flights
US-Bangla offers day-long travel package in Cox's Bazar
PILIL holds its 21st annual general meeting
Deal signed to develop roads in northern region
China halts over 40 IPOs amid regulatory probe


Latest News
Next step of digital Bangladesh is cashless society: Joy
Momen proposes ‘contract farming’ in South Africa
Ethics in journalism is a must for society development: Hasan
Blast kills 10 at Syria training camp
PM for partnership in investment to contain antimicrobial resistance
One held with beer in Dhaka
Flood may worsen in northern region
Schools, colleges to reopen step by step: Dipu Moni
Child drowns in Manikganj
Tangail councilor sued for 'murder of second wife'
Most Read News
Six hospitals declared as Dengue-dedicated
Discussion on ‘Bangabandhu’s Education Thought’ held at DU
Actress Eka gets bail in domestic help torture case
Dhaka South City Corporation is conducting works for improvement
Taliban blame US for airport chaos as Afghans face ‘impossible’ race to flee
Timeline: Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan
Roll camera for the femme fatales!
Bashundhara Kings to utilise last chance
S Sudan official lauds BD peacekeepers, suggests deployment of more females
BD to invest in hydro-power projects jointly with Nepal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft