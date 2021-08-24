

BASIS pays homage to Bangabandhu

To observe the event BASIS held a discussion and doa mahfil virtually on Sunday with BASIS President Syed Almas Kabir in the chair. The participants in the discussion expressed their vow to transform Bangladesh into Sonar Bangla and Digital Bangladesh as dreamt and envisaged by Bangabandhu and the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina respectively.

At the same time the discussants demanded that the masterminds behind the killing of Bangabandhu and his family members be brought to light and the fugitive killers be brought to justice as quick as possible.

Minister of State for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, M.P and Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury attended the event as the chief guest and special guest respectively. Member of Parliament of Reserved Seats for Women Ms. Aparajita Haque was the guest speaker.

A visual presentation on Bangabandhu was present at the beginning of the programme. Md. Nazrul Islam Khan curator of "Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum" presents an article on " Ideas and thoughts of Bangabandhu about Science and Technology."

Paying tributes to Bangabandhu Zunaid Ahmed Palak said: "Mr.Sajeeb Wazed Joy is the architect to build Digital Bangladesh. We are trying to transform the government system of Bangladesh into a paperless system. There will be no red tape factor in future Bangladesh. The government is working to create a common platform to fully digitalize the country's financial transactions system."

Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury highlighted the government's success in keep moving the country's education system by using digital media during this time of the global corona virus pandemic.

He said, had Bangabandhu lived long Bangladesh would have achieved development like that of Singapore. By murdering Bangabandhu on 15 August 1975, the defeated power of 1971 wanted to turn Bangladesh into a failure state.







