Tuesday, 24 August, 2021, 10:16 PM
Dollar dips after last week’s climb as Fed doubts resurface

Published : Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196

LONDON, Aug 23: The US dollar declined broadly on Monday, after registering its biggest weekly rise in more than two months last week as some doubts about the course of U.S. monetary policy triggered profit-taking.
Riskier currencies, including the Aussie, Norwegian crown and the Canadian dollar were among the major beneficiaries of a weaker dollar in quiet London trading, rising more than 0.5% each.
The dollar index hit a nine-month high last week, climbing nearly 5% from May lows, as investors firmed up bets the U.S. Federal Reserve will start scaling back pandemic-era stimulus policies ahead of Europe and Japan.
But Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan, a well-known hawk, dented those expectations on Friday, saying he might reconsider the need for an early start to tapering if the virus harms the economy.
"Kaplan said that he may adjust his view about asset purchase if the Delta persists, so a little dovish Fed comments is pushing the dollar down as rising delta concerns is negative for the dollar," a trader at a Japanese bank said.
The variant's further spread might derail the Fed's plans to taper its pandemic-era stimulus plan by the end of the year, according to some analysts.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who has thus far mostly played down Delta's repercussions, will discuss the economic outlook at the central bank's Jackson Hole Aug.26-28 conference, in a speech that will be carefully parsed by traders eager for clues about the timing and pace of policy tightening.
"Risk off is set to keep the dollar underpinned," MUFG strategists said in a note. "While a cautious Fed should diminish the extent of dollar gains, some adjustment in our year-end FX forecasts to show less dollar depreciation will be required given COVID risks have picked up."    -Reuters


