Indians with tourist visas conditionally allowed in UAE

NEW DELHI, Aug 23: Indian citizens will now be allowed to visit the UAE on tourist visas if they have not been in India in the last 14 days, according to Dubaibased low cost carrier flydubai. The visitors will need to follow all other pandemic-time requirements.

"Passengers carrying passports of India, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka or Uganda with tourist visas can be accepted if they have NOT entered or been in India, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka or Uganda in the previous 14 days. PCR requirements will be based on the country of departure," flydubai website says.

The UAE has been slowly opening up for Indians after imposing restriction on travellers from here in April-end at the height of the deadly second Covid wave. In the past few weeks, it has been gradually allowing more categories of visitors from India. However, since entry rules keep changing frequently during Covid, visitors need to check the latest regulations before they plan a trip these days. -TNN







