Mountain high complaints, actions not in sight

The saga of e-commerce fraudsters continues non-stop. There are many organisations to bring them under accountability yet such firms are enjoying an environment of free style cheating.

Media out lets reported that hundreds of customers of e-firm Eorange gathered in front of the office of Director General of National Consumers Rights Protection (DGNCRP) at Karwan Bazar recently to file complaints against frauds.

The number of such customers increased by the hour. At one stage, many of them occupied the empty spaces of the building to fill in the form. Some of them said they decided to complain after failing to contact Eorange about delivery of products they had ordered since the lockdown after Eid-ul-Azha.

bdnews24.com said most of them are in their 20s who ordered motorcycles. Mostafa Kamal, said he ordered a 1,500cc Pulser motorcycle by purchasing a Tk 85,000 voucher in June but failed to receive the product after passing out 25-days deadline.

Evaly has developed a unique way of cheating. It notifies customers several stages of delivery to keep buyers believing that they will get the product soon. The notification inform buyers that delivery of products is pending, confirmed, processing, picked, shipped, delivered and received -- a process that appears to keep the customers from complaining while killing time.

Evaly customer Bappy, who gave a single name, said the two motorcycle locks he ordered in June were shown as picked, but there have been no update since then. "I don't think I will ever get these products."

Nasir Uddin, a Laxmipur native, was excited after getting Tk 1 million products from Evaly. He then opened three accounts and borrowed from his relatives to order 70 products worth Tk 2 million more.

Now he has come to file a complaint as he believes he is at risk of losing the money. It has become difficult to get comments from the firms after allegations surfaced.

Evaly Managing Director Mohammad Rassel's mobile phone number is not in use for quite some time. He recently said on social media they would be able to clear deliveries in six months.

Eorange owners and employees are in jail while the owners of Dhamaka and Falguni Shop could not be traced. DNCRP officials said owners of the e-commerce firms are under the radar of law-enforcing agencies.

DNCRP chief said they were trying with their limited manpower to resolve the complaints. But they don't have the judicial authority to act against the organisations. Their owners have either gone into hiding or arrested.

Post and Telecommunication minister said commerce ministry looks into the e-commerce firms. The ministry will do whatever it is required over the recent revelation of irregularities," he said.

The general secretary of the e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh or e-CAB, said they would revoke membership of no fewer than eight firms after demanding explanations from 16 companies.

The situation developed when numerous organisations followed the "wrong" business model which Evaly introduced after its launch, he said "This model was proved wrong in a review by five Dhaka University teachers and two lawyers one and a half years ago. You can't make profit this way. But they (Evaly and others) didn't listen to us," he said.

He believes the government should shut down firms that have no chances of survival.

A commerce ministry official said stringent action will be taken against the controversial companies adding that customers should be more aware about the risks.

















