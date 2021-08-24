Video
Tuesday, 24 August, 2021
7 pc cashback on Nagad payments in 100 Dhaka, Ctg pharmacies

Published : Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 219
Business Desk

Customers will get 7 percent instant cashback if they make payments through Nagad at more than hundred pharmacies in two major cities in the country - Dhaka and Chattogram.
Nagad, the mobile financial service arm of Bangladesh Post Office, has launched the campaign to simplify financial transactions for people and encourage cashless transactions amid the coronavirus pandemic, says a press release.
Under the campaign, a customer of Nagad will get instant cashback of 7 percent, or up to a maximum of Tk 30, if they make the payment from their mobile wallet at 107 designated pharmacies in the capital and the port city. To avail the offer after buying products from the pharmacies, customers will have to scan the QR code through his Nagad wallet or make the payment through the app or using USSD.
One customer will receive a maximum of two cashbacks during the campaign. They can enjoy the cashback facility by meeting the conditions of Nagad, a disruptive mobile money service that has breakdown the monopoly of this industry. The campaign will run till September 12, 2021.
Earlier, Nagad announced a 5 percent discount on the payments made at the popular online drug store oushodsheba.com. The offer will continue until December 31 this year. Nagad has already introduced attractive cashback on the bills at many hospitals.
For more details on the campaign related to pharmacies, visit Nagad's verified Facebook page and website (nagad.com.bd).


