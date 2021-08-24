Video
Tuesday, 24 August, 2021, 10:16 PM
Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May

Published : Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211

HONG KONG, Aug 23: Bitcoin broke back above $50,000 on Monday for the first time in three months as investors piled back into the cryptocurrency on bargain-buying.
The unit climbed around two percent to $50,249.15, its highest since midMay, when it began tumbling on a range of issues including China's crackdown on cryptocurrencies and Tesla boss Elon Musk's decision to stop accepting it on concerns about the environmental impact of mining.
The electric car giant has since indicated its support for bitcoin, while several other high-profile investors including Twitter founder Jack Dorsey have also flagged their interest.    --AFP


