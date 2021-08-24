Video
Tuesday, 24 August, 2021
Synesis IT signs deal to enter capital market

Published : Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Synesis IT signs deal to enter capital market

Synesis IT signs deal to enter capital market

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between Synesis IT and AAA Finance and Investment Limited to enter the capital market. The agreement was signed at the head office of Synesis IT Limited on Sunday last.
Under the agreement, Synesis IT has assigned AAA Finance Limited as the issue manager to raise funds from the capital market. The two companies signed the agreement to raise capital from the capital market through an initial public offering (IPO), says a press release.
On behalf of Synesis IT Limited Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury, Managing Director, Synesis IT Limited and on behalf of AAA Finance Mohammad Obaydur Rahman, FCS, CEO & Managing Director of AAA Finance and Investment Limited has signed the agreement.
From AAA Finance & Investment Limited Md. Khalid Hossain, Deputy General Manager & Head of Issue Management; Abdus Salam khan, Director; Ahmed Ashikur Rahman, CFA, Manager; and from Synesis IT Harun Ur Rashid, Vice Chairman; Abdur Rashid, Director; AKM Karim Us Shan, Deputy General Manager were present at the signing ceremony.




