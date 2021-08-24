Stocks rise for 2nd running day, DSE indices hit new highs

Stocks rose for second consecutive day on Monday as investors took fresh stakes pulling up all three indices to new highs on the Dhaka Stock Exchange and inflating the indices on the other bourse - Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, advanced by 20.18 points or 0.29 per cent to 6,862-the highest since its inception more than eight years back on January 27, 2013.

Two other indices--the DSE 30 Index and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) -- followed also advanced to new highs of 2,459 and 1,487, after gaining 8.05 points and 7.60 points respectively.

The DSE launched the DS30 Index on January 27, 2013, with a base point of 1,460.30 while DSES was introduced on January 20, 2014, with a base point of 941.27.

The market capitalisation of the DSE hit a fresh all-time high at Tk 5,563 billion on Monday, surpassing the previous day's record high of Tk 5,544 billion.

Turnover stood at Tk 27.74 billion on the DSE, up by 2.51 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 27.06 billion.

The losers, however, took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 376 issues traded, 183 declined, 166 advanced and 27 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group-topped the turnover list with shares worth Tk 1.30 billion changing hands, closely followed by Power Grid Company (Tk 1.03 billion), LafargeHolcim (Tk 617 million), IFIC Bank (Tk 525 million) and LankaBangla Finance (Tk 490 million).

Low-cap companies dominated the gainers' list with Padma Life Insurance was the day's top gainer, posting a 9.91 per cent rise while Stylecraft was the worst loser, losing 5.78 per cent.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 75 points to settle at 19,996 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) advanced 46 points to close at 11,989.

Of the issues traded, 154 advanced, 146 declined and 30 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port city's bourse traded 39.76 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 1.01 billion







