Mobile users aggrieved by poor network coverage, internet speed

Customers of mobile phone on Sunday raised some allegations against the operators, including fake charges for no reason in the bill in one hand and poor internet speed and network coverage on the other.

The customers made the allegations at an online public hearing over the country's telecom services conducted by Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) on the day.

BTRC chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder, vice-chairman Subrata Roy Maitra, commissioners Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, Abu Syed Diljar Hussain and AKM Shahiduzzaman, among others, attended the hearing.

BTRC director general Brigadier General Nasim Parvez, said that the commission received 25,095 complaints on service quality from the customers between July 2019 and June 2021. He also mentioned that the telecom operators, at the instruction of the commission, had reduced the number of packages they offered to 235 in 2020 from 359.

Banglalink subscriber Abdul Kayum said that the telecom operator charged him Tk 55 in 2019 in three phases for subscribing to a service named as idea under the short code 9494. 'But, I had never subscribed any such Banglalink service,' he said.

When he contacted the customer care over phone and then physically, and asked them to provide him the charging details, his efforts went in vain.

Later, Kayum served a legal notice to the Banglalink chief executive officer and the BTRC chairman and then the operator returned him Tk 45 out the Tk 55 charged.

He said that the operator had yet to return the remaining Tk 10 that they had charged him for nothing. While sharing his personal experience, Kayum said that the operator had been stealing money from many people like him.

He asked 'Does the telecom regulator have any findings on how much money Banglalink has stolen from the customers in this way?'In reply, Shyam Sunder Sikder said that he would take it as a special case and would scrutinise the issue properly.

Sheikh Mohammad Niyamul Islam, a Grameenphone customer from Chandpur, said that subscribers of the telecom operator did not get mobile network connection in their houses and failed to secure any remedy even after complaining to the competent authority.

He also mentioned that internet service providers in Chandpur were working as a syndicate and that was acting as a barrier to getting broadband internet service at competitive prices. In reply, BTRC director general brigadier general Md Ehsanul Kabir said that they would look into the issues.

Teletalk customer Shoriful Alam said that state-owned telecom operator Teletalk is providing poor service and even its third generation telecom service or 3G service yet to reach many of the marginalised areas.

A second Teletalk subscriber, Monirul Islam, said that both the voice and data services of Tetelalk were very poor in their locality in Cumilla. He questioned why telecom operator had been providing poor services despite being a state-owned company.







