Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 August, 2021, 5:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US VP Harris begins Asia trip amid Afghan debacle

Published : Monday, 23 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

SINGAPORE, Aug 22:  Vice President Kamala Harris began a trip to Asia Sunday where she will offer reassurances of Washington's commitment to the region after the chaotic US pullout from Afghanistan and Taliban takeover.
The hardline Islamists' swift return to power a week ago, and desperate scenes of thousands trying to flee, have cast another
    shadow over the United States' status as a global superpower.
But on her visit, which includes stops in Singapore and Vietnam, Harris will seek to allay concerns about US dependability.
"The vice president will make clear throughout the trip that we do have an enduring commitment to the region," said a senior US official.
 Harris, an Asian-American whose mother was of Indian origin, landed in Singapore Sunday and will start her activities Monday by meeting the city- state's leaders.
The Vietnam leg has sparked criticism, with some accusing Harris of being tone-deaf for visiting the communist country as US forces struggle to evacuate Americans, other foreigners and Afghan allies from Kabul airport.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US VP Harris begins Asia trip amid Afghan debacle
US fears risk of Islamic State attack at Kabul airport
Who’s who in the Taliban leadership
Historic sculptures at DU lies untended
291 dengue patients hospitalised in 24hrs
Court accepts cases filed against Barishal UNO Munibur
BNP plans mass anti-govt movement soon: Fakhrul
139 more die of C-19


Latest News
Xulhaz-Tonoy murder: Death sentences of Zia, 7 others sought
20 deaths in last week during Kabul airport evacuation effort
Abrar Murder case: Two accused give testimonial statement
Barishal incident exposes govt’s internal feuds: BNP
G7 to discuss Afghanistan on Tuesday: UK PM Johnson
Japanese woman's two daughters rescued
Launch movement for revoking DSA, Fakhrul urges journalists
Realising confession by force is a serious crime: HC
VAT registration increases by 69%
BNP has no earth beneath its feet: Hasan
Most Read News
Ashura observed in Bangladesh
The artist turns 79
71 firms get permission to import 4 lakh tonnes of rice
Children in BD, 3 other countries at extremely high risk: Unicef
Cyber crime and awareness
Gen Shafiuddin meets Turkish Defence Industries Minister
Minor drowns at Pekua
EBL partners with SKS to fight C-19 impacts
Taliban impose some order around Kabul airport
Narayanganj JCD president arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft