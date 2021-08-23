Video
US fears risk of Islamic State attack at Kabul airport

Published : Monday, 23 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Aug 22: The US has warned its citizens to avoid Kabul airport amid concerns about the potential for attacks by Afghanistan's branch of the Islamic State (IS) group.
A security alert on Saturday told US citizens to stay away due to possible "security threats outside the gates".
Only those individually told to make the journey by a US government representative should do so, it said.
US defence officials said they were monitoring developments and looking at alternative routes.
No further details were given about the potential threat of an IS attack, and the group has not publicly threatened to carry out attacks in Kabul.
    The US advice on Saturday came amid continued chaos outside the airport terminal and reports of people being crushed as thousands attempt to escape from Afghanistan, a week after the Taliban takeover.
The UK's Ministry of Defence said seven people died in the crowds and conditions there remained "extremely challenging."
Crowds have been gathering daily, hoping to be allowed on to a flight. Those who work with the US and its allies, as well as people who have campaigned on issues like human rights, fear they may face reprisals at the hands of the Taliban if they are unable to leave.    -BBC


