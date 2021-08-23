Historic sculptures at DU lies untended



Anti-terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture near Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) of Dhaka University remains uncared for since long. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Those sculptures represent various glorious pasts of the nation. Due to lack of maintenance they are now losing their grandeur and beauty.

Anti-terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture is one of them built in Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) area of DU. The sculpture was made after the name of Moin Hossain Raju who was killed for his protest against terrorism in 1992.

It is now left to decay with weeds and small plants all around it. It is gradually becoming intangible for the burgeoning trees and weeds.

Similarly, Dr Milon Memorial Sculpture beside Raju Sculpture is now almost invisible due to weeds and broken branches of trees on it.

Students can be hardly able to recognize the art work. It has become now a comfortable home for floating people who sleep there at night.

Other than this, Soparjito Swadhinota, another sculpture on the TSC road narrating the history from 1952 to 1971 and Doel Chattar are experiencing the similar fate.

Although cleaners of the university clean the roads of the campus every day, they are hardly seen to take care of the historic sculptures.

Resenting the university's indifference to keep the statues clean, Jannat Rumi, a second-year English Department student, said, "The Dhaka University is the birthplace of country's many political and historical movements which stepped into 101 years. Standing on the edge of the time, I feel ashamed to see the sculptors in that devastating state which upholds most of the glorious pasts of the country."

She said the authorities should at least take an initiative for maintenance and cleaning of these art works every year.

Echoing her vierw, Faiz Ullah, President of Bangladesh Chhatra Union central committee, said the art works carry the essence of different historical struggles for peoples' right.

"Leaving them uncared shows the lack of goodwill of the university administration," Faiz added.

Prof Golam Rabbani, Proctor of the university, said they are aware of the maintenance and preservation of the sculptors.

A committee has been formed to take care of the art works, he added.





