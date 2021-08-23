291 dengue patients hospitalised in 24hrs

The country recorded 291 more dengue patients in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 259 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 32 to hospitals at other places.

According to the statistics, a total of 8,041 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to August 21. Of them, 478 are from outside Dhaka. As many as 6,509 patients have returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,407. Of them, 1,218 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 87 are receiving it outside the capital.

Among the 8,041 infected, 5,383 were diagnosed in this month, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were in May.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 36 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July while 23 have died in August so far.







