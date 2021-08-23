Court accepts cases filed against Barishal UNO Munibur

Barishal, Aug 22: A court in Barishal has accepted two cases lodged against Sadar upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Munibur Rahman and Kotwali Model Police Station OC Nurul Islam.

Barishal Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court-1 Judge Md Masum Billah directed to accept the cases and to submit investigation report to Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) by September 23.

The court's Nazir Kamrul Hasan said this on Sunday afternoon. Sadar UNO Md Munibur Rahman has been made the main accused in the two cases.

According to sources related to the court Barishal city corporation official Babul Haldar filed a case where Sadar UNO Munibur Rahman has been made the main accused, besides, five Ansar members in charge of his security have also been accused.

None of the Ansar members were named in the case. In addition, 40 to 50 more unidentified people have been accused.

Panel Mayor Adv Rafiqul

Islam Khokon lodged another case. Apart from making UNO Munibur Rahman the main accused, Kotwali Model Police Station OC Nurul Islam has been made the second accused while Sub-Inspector Shahjalal Mallik the third accused.

Shahjalal Mallik is the plaintiff in the case filed on behalf of the police against the Awami League leaders and activists.

According to the FIR of the case, the accused created chaos by committing various criminal activities in the name of government service. Their job and addiction is to create chaos in the country.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the clash broke out between the supporters of the AL, BCL and members of Ansar when the former tried to attack the residence of the UNO at Sadar Upazila Complex in Barishal Wednesday night.










