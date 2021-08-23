BNP plans mass anti-govt movement soon: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said his party wants to wage a mass anti-government movement in the country taking the people along.

He has said it while speaking at the mass rally arranged by journalist Ruhul Amin Gazi Mukti Parishad at the National Press Club on Sunday.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "We do not believe in armed protest. We have been fighting to bring back democracy for the last 14 years with the help of a mass uprising."

"Ruhul Amin Ghazi is imprisoned for ten months for the country and the people of the country," said BNP Secretary General and added, "He always speaks the truth and is not afraid of anyone. That is why he has been detained today in a false case. The law under which he was detained is an anti-people law. This is an anti-free journalism law," he added.

Mentioning that the government has violated the independence of the judiciary, Mirza Fakrul said, "Khaleda Zia has been sentenced to four years in the lower court and ten years after going to the high court. Today, this kind of injustice is possible because the judiciary is run on government instructions."

The BNP Secretary General said, "We have not been able to stand outside the press club for the last 14 years. We can't talk in front of our party office. In this way, not only the BNP leaders but also the democratic rights of every people of Bangladesh have been taken away."

"The government has no public support today," Fakhrul Islam said and added, "The new leaders and activists of the BNP Dhaka Metropolitan Convening Committee were attacked by police when they went to pay tributes to Ziaur Rahman at his grave."

