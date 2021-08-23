139 more die of C-19

The country witnessed 139 more deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The death tally stands at 25,282. Some 4,804 new cases were detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,461,998.

Besides, 8,453 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 93.29 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,363,874, according to a press release issued by the

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 15.16 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.90 per cent and the death rate at 1.73 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 709 labs across the country tested 31,689 samples.

Of the deceased reported in the preceding 24 hours, 38 died in Dhaka division, 31 in Chattogram, 17 in Khulna, 15 in Rajshahi, 12 in Sylhet, 10 in Mymensingh, and eight each in Rangpur and Barishal divisions.

Among the latest victims, 72 were men, and 67 were women. Of the victims, 135 died in different hospitals across the country and four others at home.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 16,537 of the total deceased across the country were men and 8,745 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast spreading disease has claimed more than 4.44 million lives and infected over 212.32 million people across the world as of Sunday evening, according to Worldometer.

Around 189.94 million people have recovered from Covid which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.

The deadly disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.









