‘Centres for ‘elite’ a must for success of mass vaccination’

Amid allegations of gross irregularities in the mass vaccination campaign which ended on August 12, many people complained of selective vaccination of influential people known to the authority concerned.

"If mass vaccination campaign is carried out again then the authority should arrange special vaccination centres for selective persons so that irregularities could be controlled," said an expert.

Vaccination centres across the country drew huge crowds from the first day of the mass vaccination drive that resulted in a chaotic situation everywhere while raising the risk of virus transmission.

The overflowing crowd of ordinary people in the centres is noteworthy. People of different professions come to the vaccination centres with great interest. But without paying attention to the hygiene rules, they gathered around and spent time chatting. There was no obeying of any social distance or direction. Most of them didn't have a face mask, not maintain of social distance.

The allocation of vaccines at the designated centres under the city corporation was only for 350 doses. Lots of people gathered at the vaccination centres every day. Many people stood in queues since the previous night to get vaccinated but many failed to get inoculated.

Saidur Rahman, who came to get vaccinated,

said, 'I'm standing in this long line for one hour, but they (authorities) are vaccinating their own people. He complained, "Only the people known to the centre authority are being vaccinated here. Many have not been vaccinated and have returned disappointed."

With the aim of administrating 32 lakh vaccines even if the target has been exceeded as 42 lakh people have been vaccinated in six days campaign.

Many of them complained that they did not get vaccinated even after standing in line from 3:00am. Many have also complained that authority of the vaccine centres called in people whom they knew and vaccinated them.

Abdur Rashid, one other who came to a vaccination centre, angrily said, "I got the 54th token number today. Then I was supposed to be among the 55 vaccine aspirants. But I did not get vaccinated. Thus, many elderly people have returned from this centre without getting vaccinated. Those who came in the morning did not get vaccinated but many came later and got vaccinated. There is no one to complain to about the irregularities going on here."

Noted virologist Prof Nazrul Islam, a member of the National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19, said, "We've seen there was many irregularities as to restore discipline, it is equally important to ensure smooth and steady supply of vaccines at the centres. In order to do so, the government can form a monitoring cell to manage the entire import, storage and distribution chain. Public should refrain from overcrowding the centres and strictly follow WHO recommended heath guidelines until they are vaccinated."

"At the same time, every centre authority can make a list of vaccine aspirants a day before of administrating vaccine as only 350 vaccines are allocated for per centre. To avoid chaos law enforcement force could be deployed," he added.

He further suggested, "We also noticed that there were many special recommendations to give priority to some vaccine aspirants. It creates more burdens also. If mass vaccination campaign carry out again then authority should create special vaccination centre for their selective persons so that irregularities could control."





