DU introduces ‘Bangabandhu Gold Medal’

Dhaka University has introduced Bangabandhu Gold Medal to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The medal will be officially conferred every year on March 17, on the birth anniversary of Bangabandhu for the special contribution to education, culture, science and literature. Only citizens of Bangladesh will be

nominated for the prize.

A press release signed Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Director of Public Relations Office (PRO) of this university, confirmed this matter on Sunday.

The awarding of this medal will start from 2022.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Research Institute for Peace and Liberty will present the gold medal.

The decision was taken at the first meeting of the Board of Governors of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Research Institute for Peace and Liberty at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building on Sunday (August 22). DU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman presided over the meeting.

DU Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed and Director of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Research Institute for Peace and Liberty and Member Secretary of the Board of Governors Prof Fakrul Alam were present, among others, at the meeting.





