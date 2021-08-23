BNP to activate roots level committees across country

Following the reorganisation of two committees of Dhaka city, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is likely to start working on activating its district committees and eventually all grassroots level committees across the country.

As part of the initiative, senior leaders of central BNP will start talking with the leaders of 78 organizing district committees across the country from today, party insiders said.

According to party sources, the decision was taken to bring speed in the party's activities by activating BNP's present inactive leaders. After discussion, the central leaders will recommend to the party senior leadership to reorganize the committees, if needed.

Grassroots-level leaders and activists of BNP welcomed the party decision.

While talking to this correspondent, they said that the senior leaders should come forward to save the district level leaders and activists from government's repression and lawsuits. Otherwise, the committees will never work properly to achieve its goal.

According to BNP sources, the senior leaders will hold meetings with Dhaka and Narayanganj district units on Tuesday, the first day of the programme. Presidents, general secretaries and other important leaders of all districts and other units of the districts will join the meetings.

Of a total 81 organizing

district committees, meetings will be held with the leaders of 78 committees. Meeting with three other units will remain suspended as BNP does not have a valid committee in Laxmipur, Faridpur and Madaripur.

BNP policy-makers hope that they would be able to activate or reorganize the committees as soon as possible which were not achieved after the 11th parliamentary elections.

They claimed that the party has to face main problems with the district convening committees as most of those committees fail to form a full committee within the stipulated time. The tenures of the committees expire before formation of a full body. As a result, most root level leaders get frustrated and become inactive.

According to the central directive, within three months of the formation of the district convening committee, committees of all levels including thanas, upazilas and unions under the concerned district have to be formed. Later there will be a district committee through the council.

But the BNP has not been able to give committees of all levels at the grassroots level even if the three-month term committee lasts for one year and again for two years.

Some BNP district level leaders alleged that many leaders have occupied both central and district level posts. They did not come to the area but declared the committee from Dhaka, which led to internal squabble within the group.

The central leaders of the party admitted these allegations and said, this time they will make a list of the districts which are organizationally weak and have failed to form new committees at the thana-upazila-union levels. According to the list necessary steps will be taken, if necessary, the existing committee will be dissolved and a new committee will be formed.

The two vice chairmen of the BNP said that the initiative of the party is commendable. It will give information which leaders of the district are actively working for the party and who are not.

They further said that the leader will be selected for the top post of a district committee after a lot of scrutiny.

The BNP formed convening committees in 36 districts two and a half years ago. Of these, 33 district committees could not form committees within the stipulated time.

It is learned that BNP formed its convening committee at Panchagarh, Syedpur, Bogura, Naogaon, Rajshahi, Natore, Pabna, Joypurhat, Chuadanga, Jhenaidah, Jashore, Magura, Bagerhat, Satkhira, Patuakhali, Jhalakati, Mymensingh District, Mymensingh North and South, Narayanganj , Rajbari, Gopalganj, Madaripur, Sylhet District, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Chandpur, Feni, Chattogram Metropolitan, and Chattogram South and North.

Among these, only in Nilphamari and Manikganj convening committees have completed the work as directed by the Centre. They have been able to lead the district through conferences with grassroots committees.





